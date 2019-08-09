GC Health Department asks for help in locating dog owner after man bitten in the city

Press release:

On Saturday, Aug. 3, at approximately 7 a.m. a man was bitten by an unfamiliar dog that was with its assumed owner but not on a leash. The incident occurred at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue on Pearl Street in the City of Batavia.

The assumed owner of the dog is described as a slender white male in his late 20s; he also had a second dog with him on a leash.

The dog that bit the man is described as being white in color and possibly a pit bull or a similar, resembling breed or mix. It was reported that the white dog was a female and appeared to have recently given birth to puppies.

The man who was bitten did not obtain any information from the man with the dogs and has not seen him since the incident.

“The purpose in locating the owner of the dog is to make sure the dog is up-to-date on its anti-rabies vaccine,” said Sarah Balduf, Environmental Health director of Genesee and Orleans counties. “If the owner cannot be located, the individual will have to go through unnecessary treatment.”

Anyone with information on the dog and/or dog owner is asked to contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580, ext. 5555.