GC Health Department seeks public's help in finding owner of dog who bit bicyclist in Batavia Oct. 5

Press release issued this afternoon from the Genesee County Health Department:

On Friday, Oct. 5, a bicyclist was bitten by a dog that was handled by its assumed owner. The location on of the incident was approximately one block from Denny’s Restaurant heading east on Main Street in the City of Batavia.

The assumed owner of the dog is described as a white female, between the ages of 50-60, with medium-length dark hair. The dog is described as having black short fur with white on its legs and chest, and brown markings throughout. The dog is of a medium build and stands approximately knee-high in height.

The woman with the dog was talking to another dog walker and did not notice the bicyclist who was bitten by the dog. The bicyclist did not obtain any information from the woman with the dog and has not seen the dog since the incident.

“The purpose in locating the owner of the dog is to make sure the dog is up to date on its anti-rabies vaccine” said Sarah Balduf, Environmental Health director of Genesee and Orleans counties. “If the owner cannot be located, the individual will have to go through unnecessary treatment.”

Anyone with information on the dog and/or dog owner is asked to contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580, ext. 5555.