June 25, 2020 - 5:26pm
GC Highway Department announces bridge reopening in Darien, and bridge closure in Bethany
Bethany, Darien.
Public Notice
- Colby Road bridge (just south of CSX railroad) in the Town of Darien will be reopening on Monday, June 29.
- McClernon Road bridge over the Black Creek in the Town of Bethany will be closing Monday, June 29 for major repairs. The bridge is expected to be closed for four to five weeks.
Timothy J. Hens, P.E., Superintendent, Genesee County Highway Department