GC Park & Forest offers a paid internship this summer, deadline to apply is April 10

EAST BETHANY -- York State’s first county forest -- Genesee County Park & Forest -- has an Environmental Education Assistant Internship position open for May – August.

The position is administered through the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and is located at Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED and a U.S. citizen.

Environmental Education Assistants develop, organize, plan and lead environmental education programs to audiences of all ages in a wide variety of settings under the guidance of park staff. Environmental Education Assistants also coordinate the efforts of park volunteers.

Job duties include, but are not limited to:

Conducting programs for schools, summer rec groups, scouts and the general public;

Providing customer service to park visitors and program participants;

Planning volunteer and park events;

Writing articles for the parks seasonal newsletter;

Marketing of park events, programs and resources;

Scheduling and coordinating volunteers to assist with park events and projects;

Providing training and orientation to new park volunteers.

SCA interns earn a stipend of $125/week while serving and are eligible for an education award of $1,612 that may be used for student loans, tuition, classes or future college costs.

This position requires 16 weeks of 40 hour/week of service from May until August. Hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Flexibility is given in order to cover the prescheduled programs that are outside of the normal working hours within the 40-hour work week.

Additional benefits:

First Aid/AED/CPR training provided;

Experience and on-the-job training in environmental education and volunteer coordinating;

Deeper knowledge of natural history and ecology;

Job duties include volunteer outings (kayaking, hiking)

Networking with professionals in Environmental Science and Education

The application deadline is April 10.

To apply: Apply online here.

For additional information contact Shannon Lyaski, Conservation Education Program coordinator at: [email protected]