GC Public Health Column: Get Fit program begins Jan. 16 to build healthier lifestyle for families

From the Genesee County Public Health Department:

Looking for something healthy and free to do this winter with your family? Join the Get Fit program!

Get Fit is an eight-week program that encourages a healthier lifestyle through physical activity and nutrition.

The Get Fit program will begin on Thursday, Jan. 16th at the YMCA in Batavia from 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday evenings from Jan. 16 through March 5, families will participate in 45 minutes of FUN physical activity followed by a 45-minute nutrition lesson where participants will get to taste healthy and delicious treats.

The Get Fit program is put on by the Healthy Children and Families Coalition.

The goal of the coalition is to reduce and combat childhood obesity. Locally, 38.7 percent of adults and 20 percent of youth in Genesee County are obese.

According to the Surgeon General, overweight children have a 70-percent chance of becoming overweight or obese adults. This increases to 80 percent if one or more parent is overweight or obese.

Being overweight or obese also increases a person’s risk of heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, certain types of cancer and other medical diseases.

The increased cost of nutritious foods, larger portion sizes, increased consumption of processed foods (typically having higher salt concentrations), and decreased physical activity are some of the common reasons why we are facing an obesity epidemic.

The Get Fit program encourages families to take action together by using simple ways to improve nutrition and fitness levels. Get Fit makes exercising and eating right enjoyable and realistic.

Throughout the program, families will bond together through exercising, sampling healthy food choices, discovering simple and great tasting recipes, as well as learning how to eat right on a budget. Exercising is made fun with different activities each week including yoga, swimming, and team games.

Over the eight-week program, families who register will receive a FREE family pass to the YMCA that they may use anytime the facility is open. Get out of the house this winter and burn off some energy at the Get Fit program!

Enroll your family today by visiting www.GetFitWNY.org or calling 585-344-5420! Hurry, limited spots available!

Enrollees get a chance to win a YMCA Family Membership, too!