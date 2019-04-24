GC Sheriff's Office to offer second annual Teen Academy in July, deadline to apply is May 10

File photos and press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will be offering its second annual Teen Academy July 22 – July 26 at Byron-Bergen Central School.

“The Teen Academy is a one-week structured program which consists of instructional classes designed to provide high-school-aged students within our community an introduction to law enforcement training and gain an understanding of law enforcement’s role in their community," said Genesee County Sheriff Bill Sheron. "It is our hope that teens will build confidence while learning good decision-making and leadership skills."

Academy instructors are experienced Deputy Sheriffs who will discuss day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office.

Participants will also:

Visit the Jail, 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Dispatch Center, and Sheriff’s Office;

Observe displays of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Hostage Negotiation, SCUBA Team, K-9 Unit and Evidence Recovery;

Be provided insight into motor vehicle accident reconstruction;

Participate in daily physical fitness runs, defensive tactics and team-building exercises;

Participate in a classroom setting and learn about the NYS Penal Laws and Vehicle & Traffic Laws;

Participate in mock traffic stops and DWI procedures.

Qualified candidates will be selected for an interview screening process if they meet the following requirements:

Must be entering grades 10-12 in the fall;

Must be in good academic standing with little to no disciplinary issues;

Must be able to participate in physical fitness activities;

Must have a positive attitude;

Must have their parent’s or guardian's permission.

“This is a unique and forward-thinking opportunity offered by Genesee County Sheriff Sheron and Department," said Legislator Shelley Stein, chair of the Public Service Committee. "Teens are invited to immerse and be exposed to the real law enforcement experience.

"More than imagining, the academy opportunity is live, in-the-minute learning about today’s community policing needs of an exciting career in law enforcement. Students are encouraged to ‘try on’ a law enforcement career role."

There is no charge to attend the academy. Application deadline is May 10.

For more information, contact Deputy Matthew Butler at (585) 345-3000, ext. 3252, or (585) 494-1220, ext. 2304, or via e-mail at [email protected]

To learn more and/or download an application, visit here.