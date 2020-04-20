Local Matters

April 20, 2020 - 12:49pm

GC United Way cancels the 2020 Day of Caring due to pandemic

posted by Billie Owens in covid-19, Genesee County United Way, Day of Caring, news.

From Tammy S. Hathaway, executive director of the United Way of Genesee County:

It is with sincere sadness and regret that we share with you the UWGC 2020 Day of Caring -- which was set for May 13 and postponed due to COVID-19 early this month -- will not be rescheduled this year.

We will do everything in our power to aid our project sites through these uncertain times and throughout the remainder of the year.

Additionally, we send well wishes to our volunteer teams that they will resume their workforce to the fullest when safe timing permits.

Looking forward to a bigger, better, badder Day of caring in 2021.

You’re all RockStars… stay safe!

