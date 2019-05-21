GC Veterans Service Agency's schedule of local Memorial Day ceremonies and parades

From the Genesee County Veterans Service Agency:

Batavia Memorial Day Schedule of Ceremonies for May 27, 2019

All ceremonies will include at least full military honors: wreath laying, rifle salute & taps.

7 a.m.** -- See ** below.

8 a.m. – Williams Park at 101 Pearl St. -- World War I Memorial. This memorial honors the 35 Batavians who gave their lives in World War I.

8:30 a.m. -- Batavia VA Medical Center, at the main flagpole, sponsored by the VAMC.

8:45 a.m. (approx.) -- NYS Veterans Home, at the main flagpole, sponsored by the NYS Veterans Home.

9:30 a.m. -- Veterans Plot on Harvester Avenue. This memorial honors all war dead of all wars in Elmwood and St. Joseph cemeteries.

10:30 a.m. – UMMC Jerome Center. This is the site of the Genesee County War Memorial, honoring all war dead from Genesee County. The Batavia Concert Band will perform patriotic music starting at 10 o'clock, with ceremonies to follow. The names of county veterans who have died since the previous Memorial Day will be read and a flag placed to honor each of them. Memorial services will be carried out by: Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post #332; Hansen Brothers Marine Corps League Detachment #951; Veness-Strollo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1602; Disabled American Veterans Chapter #166; Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #193; and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War -- Abraham Lincoln Chapter #6.

11:30 a.m. -- Glenn S. Loomis Grave -- Elmwood Cemetery -- American Legion Post #332

12 p.m. -- Hansen Bros. Grave -- Grandview Cemetery -- Marine Corps League Detachment #951

At 12:30 p.m., there will be a luncheon for veterans and their guests at VFW Post #1602 and AL Post # 332.

Genesee County 2019 Memorial Day Parades / Ceremonies

Alexander: Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Alexander High School and travels to the cemetery on Railroad Avenue with a ceremony to take place at the cemetery following the parade.

Batavia: Parade starting at 9:45 a.m. beginning at the Eastown Plaza traveling west along Main Street and ending at Alva Place.

Bergen: Parade at 9 a.m. beginning at the Bergen Fire Hall (Route 19 & Hunter Street), traveling south on Route 19 to Hickory Park with ceremony to take place at the park immediately following the parade.

Byron: Parade at 11 a.m. from Terry Street to Swamp Road with a ceremony immediately following at Byron Cemetery.

Corfu: Parade at 12 p.m. from Corfu Fire Hall on Route 33 to the Intermediate School on Route 77. Ceremony immediately following the parade.

**East Bethany: ** Vietnam Veterans Memorial Service at 7 a.m. at Genesee County Park & Forest, sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #193.

Elba: Ceremony at 10 a.m. at Maple Lawn Cemetery. NO parade. The Elba Historical Society Museum will be open for tours after the ceremony.

Le Roy: Parade at 10:30 a.m. from the American Legion to Trigon Park with a ceremony at Trigon Park at 11 a.m. following the parade.

Oakfield: Parade at 11 a.m. from the Oakfield Fire Department to Triangle Park with ceremony to be held at Triangle Park.

NO parade or ceremonies for the following towns:

Alabama

Bethany

Darien

Pavilion

Pembroke

Stafford