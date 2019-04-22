GC Youth Bureau hosts Family Game Night on Thursday at County Building 2

Press release:

The Genesee County Youth Bureau will host the 16th annual Family Game Night in celebration of National County Government Month.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 25th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

The night will consist of interactive booths for families to learn more about the services provided by the county through the departments as well as prizes and activities. The cost is $5 for a family of four and $3 for an individual which includes a light dinner and beverages.

Each family will take home one brand new board game after they visit each booth. Families also have the chance to enter to win free Muckdogs Game tickets as well as free six inch subs from Subway!

Adults must be accompanied by a child to receive the board game.

Please call the Youth Bureau for more information or to register at 344-3960.

The Genesee County Youth Bureau would also like to thank Batavia Kiwanis Club, Batavia Muckdogs, Upstate Milk, Big Pauly’s Pizzeria, Batavia’s Original, Walmart, Settler’s Family Restaurant, Subway and Tops Friendly Markets for making donations to this event.