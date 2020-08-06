GCASA among best companies to work for in NYS for third straight year

Press release:

For the third consecutive year, Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse has been named one of the “2020 Best Companies to Work for in New York State.”

GCASA was selected as the 11th best company to work for in the state in the medium employers’ category (100-249 employees).

The agency was honored on Wednesday afternoon during a virtual celebration conducted by The Rochester Business Journal, Best Companies Group and the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

All told, 75 companies earned places on the 13th annual Best Companies to Work for in New York list, including 21 in the medium employers’ division. The other 54 honorees were in the small and large employers’ categories.

“Being honored for three years in a row – and now moving up to 11th place in the medium size category – is a testament to our employees and the contributions they make each and every day to make GCASA a great place to work,” Executive Director John Bennett said, noting that the agency was in the small employers’ group the first two years.

Bennett was quick to point out that the results are determined by employee opinions.

“The best part about this honor is that it is driven by all of you – GCASA employees,” he said. “The 80-plus question surveys you completed in the fall were the driving force behind us making the list of best companies.”

Created in 2007, these awards are part of a distinctive program that evaluates and ranks the best places of employment. This statewide survey/awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor businesses whose practices benefit the state's businesses, economy and workforce.

To be considered for participation, organizations had to fulfill specific registration eligibility requirements, then participate in a two-part survey of employee satisfaction and engagement, as well as workplace practices and policies.

Best Companies Group, an independent firm that manages Best Places to Work programs on state, regional and national levels around the world, conducted the survey, then evaluated the results and determined the winners.

A special publication will profile all 75 winning organizations and their unique employment perks. It will be distributed at the event and sent to higher education institutions and thousands of human resources professionals and organizations across New York State.

GCASA Human Resources Director Kim Corcoran applauded the staff for going above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a great, talented staff that always endures stressful times during our nation’s opioid epidemic -- and then even more so specifically during this unprecedented period,” she said. “It's a testament to how our staff can pull together and continue to provide necessary services in our community. It's just what they do!”

GCASA, located at 430 E. Main St., Batavia, and 249 East Ave., Albion, has been serving Genesee and Orleans counties for more than 40 years. Services include prevention education and outpatient and residential treatment for individuals with substance use disorders; and an employee assistance program.

For more information about the Best Companies to Work for in New York program, or to find out about participating in the 2021 program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.