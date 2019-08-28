GCC announces 2017-18 Annual Report is available online: 'Plant. Water. Harvest. Repeat.'

Press release:

Genesee Community College has published its 2017-2018 Annual Report online highlighting another year full of student success. This year's report features a video welcome by President James M. Sunser, Ed.D., as well as graphics highlighting enrollment and course offerings, extensive photos of students in action, and much more.

The College's 2017-2018 digital Annual Report is available ***here, further supporting the College's sustainable business practices, as well as maximizing access to the report's information.

Last year, GCC's annual report borrowed an agricultural theme, "Plant. Water. Harvest. Repeat." from the College's many friends, supporters and neighbors. Visitors to the website will see how GCC has evolved under this theme, which also warranted repeating for this year's theme.

"GCC is planting seeds of knowledge and academic progress; cultivating minds by providing all of the necessary water and nutrients for growth and achievement; then harvesting the hard work of our students and faculty, and celebrating their efforts at graduation," Sunser said in the report's opening video. "And of course, we refine and repeat that process again each semester with a new crop of learners."

The 2017-2018 Annual Report goes beyond reporting statistics, facts and listing donors and supporters.

"Plant. Water. Harvest. Repeat." tells priceless stories of real students through photographs, videos, links to numerous Facebook albums and more. It celebrates all kinds of success, both efforts that were planned and driven by hard work, and some unexpected findings as the result of innovation and high-tech solutions.

It explores what it means for GCC to be an active part of the communities we serve, and how our efforts can help them grow and succeed. Equally important is acknowledging the generous support of the dedicated and passionate people and businesses that share the College's mission and are listed in the "Supporters" section of the report.

Everyone is encouraged to view the annual report (find link above) and join in the celebration of the accomplishments of the past year.