GCC Board of Trustees OKs plan to introduce new Health Studies associate degree

Press release:

The healthcare industry is ever-changing and many healthcare professions are in high demand. With that in mind, Genesee Community College recognizes a substantial opportunity for students enrolled in the College's Health Studies Certificate program to continue their education to earn a Health Studies Associate in Science degree, and potentially transfer on for a bachelor's or higher degree.

Upon hearing a full report by Kathleen (Kate) M. Schiefen, Ph.D., GCC's provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs, the College's Board of Trustees on Monday approved the next step in the development of a new associate degree in Health Studies. It would readily transfer to other colleges and universities for a degree in Healthcare Administration.

Schiefen explained the multiphase process of introducing a new degree, which generally starts in GCC's Academic Senate for a complete career and industry discovery effort and also the related curriculum development. The proposal is then carefully reviewed by the College's provost and president before being reviewed by the College's Trustees.

With Trustee approval, the proposal is then sent to both the State University of New York for a SUNY-wide peer and public review period, and once successfully vetted by SUNY, it is then sent to New York State Education Department for the final review and approval.

If each step of the process meets with successive approvals, it is possible the new program might be available by the fall semester or early in 2020.

"This new program aligns with SUNY Brockport's Health Care Administration bachelor's program, and also Buffalo State College's Health and Wellness bachelor's program among others," Schiefen noted. "It is an excellent health care transfer pathway."

In other business Monday evening, the Board of Trustees:

Approved the College's 2017-2018 audit report. Finance Committee Chair Diane Torcello said that the Committee had reviewed the report from Lumsden McCormick, the College's independent auditor, and that they had issued a "clean" audit report, meaning that no errors, adjustments, changes or findings were necessary.

Approved the renewal of four-year continuing appointments for 15 members of the College's faculty and staff: Charmayne Bloom, Campus Center associate; Carolyn Caccamise, director / associate professor of Veterinary Technology; Rebecca Dziekan, director / professor of HED & PED Studies; Karlyn Backus, ACE Programs specialist; Tracy Ford, associate professor of English; Karen Huffman, Ph.D., associate professor of Biology; Thomas Kinsey, reporting analyst; Kenneth Mead, professor of Math & Computer Information Systems; Tracy Merritt, assessment associate; Ebony Ross, admissions advisor; Skip Sherman, student athletic assistant; Daniel Snyder, ACE Programs specialist; Garth Swanson, professor of History; Candice Vacin, professor of Psychology; Michael Von Schiller, assistant professor of Health & Physical Education.

Approved initial four-year continuing appointments for six members of the faculty and staff: James Donsbach, director of Grant Services; John Maloney, marketing communications specialist; Brendan McCabe, instructor of Biology; Melissa Miller, Nursing Lab coordinator; Gregory Sharpe, instructor of Food Processing Technology; JoNelle Toriseva, director / associate professor of English

Approved the list of degrees and certificate recipients for 230 students who successfully completed their academic requirements this month. GCC is awarding 99 Associate in Applied Science degrees (AAS), 111 Associate in Science degrees (AS), five Associate in Arts degrees (AA) and 15 certificates.

Approved the acceptance of an in-kind donation of three pieces of equipment to the College's Veterinary Technology program. An ultrasound unit, and blood and CBC analyzer units were donated by Coldwater Animal Hospital of Rochester with a combined value of $12,000. President James Sunser stated that the College recently developed a donation procedure that formally outlines the steps the College takes when presented with donations.

Approved the professional services titles for the Assistant Dean of Student Services and the Director of Interdisciplinary Academic Support, to remain consistent with the SUNY master list of professional titles.

Approved Board of Trustee Policy #1021 about Sexual Harassment following the SUNY Sexual Harassment Response and Prevention Statement.

Heard Director of Campus Safety Stephen P. Wise report that the College's annual safety and security report has been posted on the College's website and is available to students and the public here. The report includes statistics about criminal incidents occurring on or near all campus property as required under the Jeanne Clery Policy and Crime Statistics Act, as well as information about College safety policies and procedures.

Heard Board of Trustee Chair Donna M. Ferry remind the Trustees that if they wish to nominate a name for an Honorary Degrees they need to notify Bethany by Feb. 1.

Heard William Emm, executive vice president of Finance and Operations, report on the upcoming lease renewal agreements for Albion and Medina Campus centers, which are due to expire in August, and the Warsaw Campus Center, which is due to expire in May.

Heard President Sunser report on the following new appointments, which are replacing existing positions and are not adding new or additional staff or faculty numbers to the College's employee base.