GCC Fashion Design and Business students learn about 'color draping' Nov. 4, public invited

Press release:

The faculty and students of the Fashion Design and Business programs at Genesee Community College are excited about several upcoming events that celebrate the changing seasons and how to best present yourself.

The first event, the Color Draping Session is free and open to the public and scheduled Monday, Nov. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. in room T119 in the Conable Technology Building. Under Fashion Design Professor Donna Ehrhart, students and participants from the local community will enjoy a free consultation. Together, they will determine the color palettes that most appropriately complement each person's unique hair color, skin tone, complexion and eye color, and the seasonality of fashion.

"Color psychology goes all the way back to the 1700s and has continued to shape both the world of fashion and art, especially through the creative process of design or when painting or photographing portraits," Professor Ehrhart said.

"The Draping Session gives our sophomore students the opportunity to practice the skills they learned last year and engage the freshmen students in the theory of color. We hope members of local community will join us and also enjoy the event."

The second event, "Dress for Success and Dining Etiquette" is open to GCC students only and is co-sponsored by the College's Fashion Program, Alumni Office and Student Success Center. On Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5 - 6:30 p.m., again in room T119, Professor Ehrhart will be joined by Assistant Director of Alumni Affairs Jennifer Wakefield in preparing a multifaceted program that will cover not only the importance of dressing for success, but also all the nuances of dining in a manner that reinforces professionalism and confidence.

"Is bacon eaten with a fork or your fingers? Which fork do you use? Which water glass is yours? Knowing the answers to these questions can be a critical component to the impression one makes," Wakefield said. "A lot of important business is conducted over a meal and it is best to know dining etiquette and not let something as simple as having pepper in your teeth detract be your lasting impression." Student participants must come prepared to this event by wearing their business attire.