GCC Fine Arts Student Exhibit 'Express It' now on display at Roz Steiner Gallery

Submitted image and press release:

Genesee Community College is proud to announce the opening of one of its favorite annual exhibits -- the Fine Arts Student Exhibit - comprised entirely by GCC student creativity and talent!

This special display, themed "Express It" by the contributors, showcases the finest multimedia artwork recently produced by students enrolled in fine arts courses at Genesee Community College.

Painting, drawing, sculpture and ceramics will be among the work on display. The Fine Arts Student Exhibit opened on March 3 and will remain open through April 3.

The entire community is invited to meet the student artists at two public receptions scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 12:30 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. in the gallery.

Throughout the season, the Roz Steiner Art Gallery is open to the public Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open during special events as published here.

Admission is free. For more information, contact Gallery coordinator Mary Jo Whitman at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6490, or via email: [email protected].

Genesee Community College is located at 1 College Road, Batavia.