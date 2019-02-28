GCC Fine Arts students' exhibit 'Emerge' on display at Roz Steiner Gallery March 5 through April 4

Press release:

The Fine Arts program at Genesee Community College is proud to share this year's student exhibit with the entire community at the Roz Steiner Art Gallery on the Batavia Campus. The exhibit, prepared entirely by GCC students, is titled "Emerge" and will be on display from March 5 - April 4 .

Emerge showcases artwork recently produced by students enrolled in fine arts courses at Genesee Community College. Each piece is crafted for a specific classroom project reflecting a range of the course's learning objectives and challenging students to use their technical skills to create pieces that communicate and express their concepts and messages.

The exhibit includes artwork produced in GCC's Two and Three-Dimensional Design, Drawing I & II, Painting I & II, and Ceramics I & II courses.

The entire community is invited to meet these talented artists from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

"Each year, the student exhibit features emerging concepts, emerging talent and emerging artists. This year's students have worked hard and have produced meaningful and powerful pieces in a variety of media," Mary Jo Whitman, art gallery coordinator, said.

"The Fine Arts department is excited to celebrate student achievements through this deep and diverse body of work created by GCC students."

The Roz Steiner Art Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information on all upcoming events at the Roz Steiner Art Gallery visit here.