GCC hosting Instant Admit Days at all locations Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays through Aug. 15

Press release:

Anyone looking to further their education this fall has the perfect opportunity to complete the entire enrollment process with one visit to any of Genesee Community College's seven campus locations.

A series of Instant Admit Days will be held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting this week through Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at GCC's campus locations in Albion, Arcade, Batavia, Dansville, Lima, Medina and Warsaw.

In just one day a student can apply, be accepted, take the Placement Test (if needed), have assistance completing the FAFSA and be able to register for classes.

It is not necessary to preregister to attend, but an official copy of a high school transcript or equivalency is required. The official Instant Admit Days are July 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, and Aug. 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15.

"Whether you just graduated from high school or haven't been to school in a decade; whether you want to study part-time or full-time; whether it's planning for a total career change or career advancement; or perhaps it's personal enrichment for a recent retiree -- our Instant Admit Days are the perfect time and place to enroll in GCC for the fall semester," said Lindsay Gerhardt, assistant dean of Admissions. "We are here to help new students no matter what part of their life's journey they are on."

Preregistration for an Instant Admit Day is not required. Call or stop by the Batavia Campus Center or any campus location nearest you:

Albion Campus Center, 456 West Ave., Albion, NY 14411 (585) 589-4936

Arcade Campus Center, 25 Edward St., Arcade, NY 14009 (585) 492-5265

Batavia Campus (Main Campus), One College Road, Batavia, NY 14020 (585) 345-6805

Dansville Campus Center, 31 Clara Barton Street, Dansville, NY 14437 (585) 335-7820

Lima Campus Center, 7285 Gale Road, Lima, NY 14485 (585) 582-1226

Medina Campus Center, 11470 Maple Ridge Road (Route 31A), Medina, NY 14103 (585) 798-1688

Warsaw Campus Center, 115 Linwood Ave., Warsaw, NY 14569 (585) 786-3010

See for yourself why Genesee Community College is the #1 value in WNY and students from all over the world are choosing GCC.