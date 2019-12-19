GCC introduces two new administrators

Submitted photos and press release:

Officials at Genesee Community College are delighted to introduce two new administrators, both coming to GCC after dynamic terms of service at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Geneseo. Vice President of Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston and Director of Student Engagement and Inclusion, Miguel Baique began their appointments on Dec. 3 and Nov. 20, respectively.

In his new role at GCC, Johnston (inset photo, left) oversees the efforts of multiple offices and personnel who work under the Office of External Affairs umbrella including Development, the GCC Foundation, Marketing Communications, Alumni Services and Grant Services.

Together, this encompasses approximately 12 College or Foundation employees with many different areas of expertise and responsibility, from philanthropy and fundraising to public relations, advertising, social media, and an array of vibrant grant opportunities.

At SUNY Geneseo, Johnston served as the interim vice president for College Advancement and the executive director of the Geneseo Foundation Inc. His career has centered on philanthropy for nearly a decade involving fundraising campaigns, operations and analysis, and he is vice chair of the Community Services for Every1 foundation board of directors.

Throughout his tenure, Johnston focused on delivering the results to best serve the needs of constituents. He earned his Bachelor's degree in history and government from Daemen College, his Master's degree in College Student Personnel Administration from Canisius College, and he is currently working toward a doctorate in Higher Education Administration at the University of Buffalo. He lives in Williamsville with his wife, Danielle, and their two young daughters.

Baique (inset photo, right), from Queens, joined GCC in a newly created position, the director of Student Engagement and Inclusion, which oversees many different types of student activities that happen inside the Wolcott Jay Humphrey Student Union and across campus.

He will be working closely with various student-centered departments, advising GCC's Campus Activities Board, Student Government Association, and supporting more than 40 student clubs which provide a wealth of social and cultural programming events, activities and important extracurricular opportunities.

These include but are not limited to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to the Computer Repair Club, Creative Writing to CineMagic, Global Education to the New Age Circle, as well as numerous student clubs associated with specific academic interests and careers.

Baique came to GCC after serving as the assistant program director for the Ronald E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program -- one of eight federal TRIO programs.

Prior to that position he was an area director for Residential Life at Nazareth College. Throughout his experience in higher education, his focus has always been developing programs that improve student retention and enhance diversity, equity and inclusion.

Baique earned his dual bachelor's degrees in Sociology and Communication (emphasis in critical and intercultural studies) from SUNY Geneseo, and a master's degree in Public Administration (emphasis in Health Care Management) from The SUNY College at Brockport. He is currently working toward a doctorate in Higher Education Administration at the University of Rochester.

"With strong teams in both of these important areas of Genesee Community College, I believe these two new leaders will be a huge asset and are in a great position to further support student success which is the core of our mission," James M. Sunser, Ed.D., GCC president said. "We are excited about the Spring 2020 semester with these new faces who bring great experience and enthusiasm."