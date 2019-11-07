GCC invites everyone to Social Justice Day at Batavia campus Nov. 12

Submitted photo and press release:

Extending the reach of the One GCC efforts at Genesee Community College, Diversity and Inclusion coordinator Sara Vacin and the Inclusive Excellence Committee will host Social Justice Day on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Batavia Campus Forum.

This event is made possible through a SUNY Diversity and Inclusion Performance Improvement Fund and is FREE and open to the entire community.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award Laureate Librada Paz (inset photo left) will open Social Justice Day at 12:30 p.m. sharing how she came to this country as a young migrant farmer with dreams of studying engineering.

As her journey ensued, she became a nationally recognized activist, which she will describe in her keynote presentation, "The Voice of Farmworkers' Rights."

In addition, on Tuesday, Art Force 5, a group of self-proclaimed "art-equipped heroes" founded at Alfred University will lead attendees to do as they have done and embrace creativity over conflict through the creation of a large mosaic piece.

The mosaic will become a visual tribute to GCC's Open Door Internship Program.

From 2 - 2:55 p.m. Social Justice Day participants can attend one of the following sessions:

"Creativity Over Conflict" with Dan Napolitano of Alfred University in the Forum;

"Know Your Rights" with GCC Criminal Justice professor Karen Wicka in T122;

"Being an Ally to People of Color" with Political Club student president Dennis Austin in T121;

"Social Justice Issues Facing Veterans Today" with Dave Oliver of the Veterans Outreach Center in G200.

From 3 - 3:55 p.m. participants can choose from the following sessions:

"Social Justice Work and Migrant Workers: Past, Present and Future" presented by members of the Geneseo Migrant Center in G200;

"Bail Reform and Its Impact" with Catherine Uhly from Genesee Justice in T122;

"Sexual Assault Victim's Rights" by RESTORE's Sarah Link and Hannah Kujawski in T121.

Finally, at 4 p.m. all participants are encouraged to come together for refreshments and a closing discussion reflecting on the opportunities to put the information they've been given into action in their own lives.