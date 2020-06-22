GCC ranks 16 out of 23 in state offering online degrees or certificates, and tuition is under $5K annually

Press release:

New York is home to 23 community colleges that provide opportunities to earn an online associate degree or certificate.

Of the schools on this list, 16 cost less than $5,000 per year.

According to the June 9 edition of the Guide to Online Schools' "2020 Best Online Community Colleges in New York," Genesee Community College ranks #16 and its annual tuition is listed as $4,350;

Online Associate Degrees (nine)

Associate in Applied Science in Business Administration

Associate in Applied Science in Business Administration: Supply Chain Management

Associate in Applied Science in Computer Systems and Network Technologies

Associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice

Associate in Applied Science in Individualized Studies

Associate in Arts in Liberal Arts and Science: Humanities and Social Science

Associate in Science in Business Administration

Associate in Science in Criminal Justice

Associate in Science in Liberal Arts and Science: General Studies

Certificate in Computer Repair

Certificate in Criminal Justice

Certificate in General Education

Certificate in Teaching Assistant

GCC is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the regional accreditation agency. Credits will transfer more reliably from regionally accredited schools than any others. Accreditation agencies as reported by the Department of Education.

View the methodology for more details or learn more about Guide to Online Schools.