GCC students talk with pros at new pizza lunch series on five upcoming Wednesdays

Press release:

The National Center for Education Statistics estimates 80 percent of college students in the United States change their majors at least once. Some fall in love with another discipline while taking electives, some experience personal life tragedies or triumphs that inspire new directions, and some just simply didn't know enough about their major when they picked it.

In alignment with its long-standing dedication to student success, Genesee Community College has established a new speaker series called "Pizza with the Pros" to help students make educated decisions about their majors and career aspirations.

GCC's Alumni Affairs office in collaboration with the Student Success Center and AEOC designed "Pizza with the Pros" to tap into GCC's vast pool of successful alumni, identifying experts (Pros) from a variety of industries who would be willing to come to campus and spend time chatting with current students from different majors.

During these sessions, the Pros share their journeys from college to career, and answer students' questions about their field.

"The 'Pizza with the Pros' series came about in an effort to expose our students to as much of their individual areas of interest as possible," said Jennifer Wakefield, assistant director of Alumni Affairs. "From new products, events or initiatives, to the mundane tasks of everyday work-these sessions give our students a view of the real world, with real stories from real people they can relate to.

"Beyond learning, these events present excellent and valuable networking opportunities for both students and alumni."

All events in the "Pizza with the Pros" series are free to GCC students. Each session will begin at 11:30 a.m. and wrap up by 1:30 p.m. in the Student Success Center on GCC's Batavia Campus.

"It is our hope that students take advantage of this networking opportunity where they will likely learn some successful strategies across many disciplines," Wakefield said. "And who knows, maybe even some resume sharing will come out of it, too."