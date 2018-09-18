Local Matters

September 18, 2018 - 2:20pm

GCC will celebrate Homecoming 2018 on Friday and Saturday

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, sports, homecoming, Athletic Hall of Fame, GCC.
Submitted photos and information from Genesee Community College:
 
Genesee Community College will celebrate Homecoming 2018 on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21-22.
 
Here's the schedule of events:
 
Friday, Sept. 21
 
Cougar Crawl -- Off Campus in Downtown Batavia
 
Time: 5 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Limited tickets at the door; Register online here.

 

Stops include:

  • Ken’s Charcoal Pits & Bar-B-Q

  • The YNGodess Shop

  • Valle Jewelers

  • Pollyanna & Dot

  • Eli Fish Brewing Co.

  • T-shirts, Etc.

  • T.F. Brown's – Buffet at 7:30 p.m. and DJ until 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22 -- All events below take place at the Batavia Campus.

  • Chicken BBQ -- Noon until gone. Includes chicken and sides. Buy presale tickets from the Alumni Office at 343-0055, ext. 6265, or ext. 6234
  • Craft & Vendor Market -- 10 a.m. -- 3 p.m. (Richard C. Call Arena) 
  • Family Fun, Children's Activities -- 11 a.m. -- 1 p.m. (Richard C. Call Arena)
  • GCC Men’s Baseball Game -- 1 p.m. – GCC vs. Barnie Baycats (Richard C. Call Arena)
  • Car/Bike Cruise -- 11 a.m. -- 4 p.m. (Parking lot by Richard C. Call Arena)
  • Art Gallery Exhibit -- 12 -- 3 p.m. (Roz Steiner Art Gallery)
  • Athletic Hall of Fame Induction -- 5 p.m. (Richard C. Call Arena)
  • Alumni Co-ed Soccer Game -- 7 p.m. (Turf Field) (Register online here.)
  • Alumni Bonfire -- 8 p.m
2018 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees:
 
Sara Barr -- Swimming 2008-2009
Scott Hemer -- Women’s Basketball Coach from 2001 – 2007
Connor Latimer -- Lacrosse 2011-2012
John Polonius -- Baseball 2009 – 2011
Tammy Conrad Wickens -- 1985-1987
 
Above, Sara Barr.
Above, Scott Hemer.
Above, Connor Latimer.
Above, John Polonius.
Above, Tammy Conrad Wickens.

