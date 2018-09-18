GCC will celebrate Homecoming 2018 on Friday and Saturday

Submitted photos and information from Genesee Community College:

Genesee Community College will celebrate Homecoming 2018 on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21-22.

Here's the schedule of events:

Friday, Sept. 21

Cougar Crawl -- Off Campus in Downtown Batavia Time: 5 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Limited tickets at the door; Register online Limited tickets at the door; Register online here Stops include: Ken’s Charcoal Pits & Bar-B-Q

The YNGodess Shop

Valle Jewelers

Pollyanna & Dot

Eli Fish Brewing Co.

T-shirts, Etc.

T.F. Brown's – Buffet at 7:30 p.m. and DJ until 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 -- All events below take place at the Batavia Campus.

Chicken BBQ -- Noon until gone. Includes chicken and sides. Buy presale tickets from the Alumni Office at 343-0055, ext. 6265, or ext. 6234

Craft & Vendor Market -- 10 a.m. -- 3 p.m. (Richard C. Call Arena)

Family Fun, Children's Activities -- 11 a.m. -- 1 p.m. (Richard C. Call Arena)

GCC Men’s Baseball Game -- 1 p.m. – GCC vs. Barnie Baycats (Richard C. Call Arena)

Car/Bike Cruise -- 11 a.m. -- 4 p.m. (Parking lot by Richard C. Call Arena)

Art Gallery Exhibit -- 12 -- 3 p.m. (Roz Steiner Art Gallery)

Athletic Hall of Fame Induction -- 5 p.m. (Richard C. Call Arena)

Alumni Co-ed Soccer Game -- 7 p.m. (Turf Field) (Register online here.)

Alumni Bonfire -- 8 p.m

2018 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees: