GCC will celebrate Homecoming 2018 on Friday and Saturday

Submitted photos and information from Genesee Community College:

Genesee Community College will celebrate Homecoming 2018 on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21-22.

Here's the schedule of events:

Friday, Sept. 21

Cougar Crawl -- Off Campus in Downtown Batavia

Time: 5 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Limited tickets at the door; Register online here

Stops include:

Ken’s Charcoal Pits & Bar-B-Q

The YNGodess Shop

Valle Jewelers

Pollyanna & Dot

Eli Fish Brewing Co.

T-shirts, Etc.

T.F. Brown's – Buffet at 7:30 p.m. and DJ until 10 p.m.