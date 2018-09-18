September 18, 2018 - 2:20pm
GCC will celebrate Homecoming 2018 on Friday and Saturday
Submitted photos and information from Genesee Community College:
Genesee Community College will celebrate Homecoming 2018 on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21-22.
Here's the schedule of events:
Friday, Sept. 21
Cougar Crawl -- Off Campus in Downtown Batavia
Time: 5 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.Limited tickets at the door; Register online here.
Stops include:
Ken’s Charcoal Pits & Bar-B-Q
The YNGodess Shop
Valle Jewelers
Pollyanna & Dot
Eli Fish Brewing Co.
T-shirts, Etc.
T.F. Brown's – Buffet at 7:30 p.m. and DJ until 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22 -- All events below take place at the Batavia Campus.
- Chicken BBQ -- Noon until gone. Includes chicken and sides. Buy presale tickets from the Alumni Office at 343-0055, ext. 6265, or ext. 6234
- Craft & Vendor Market -- 10 a.m. -- 3 p.m. (Richard C. Call Arena)
- Family Fun, Children's Activities -- 11 a.m. -- 1 p.m. (Richard C. Call Arena)
- GCC Men’s Baseball Game -- 1 p.m. – GCC vs. Barnie Baycats (Richard C. Call Arena)
- Car/Bike Cruise -- 11 a.m. -- 4 p.m. (Parking lot by Richard C. Call Arena)
- Art Gallery Exhibit -- 12 -- 3 p.m. (Roz Steiner Art Gallery)
- Athletic Hall of Fame Induction -- 5 p.m. (Richard C. Call Arena)
- Alumni Co-ed Soccer Game -- 7 p.m. (Turf Field) (Register online here.)
- Alumni Bonfire -- 8 p.m
2018 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees:
Sara Barr -- Swimming 2008-2009
Scott Hemer -- Women’s Basketball Coach from 2001 – 2007
Connor Latimer -- Lacrosse 2011-2012
John Polonius -- Baseball 2009 – 2011
Tammy Conrad Wickens -- 1985-1987
Above, Sara Barr.
Above, Scott Hemer.
Above, Connor Latimer.
Above, John Polonius.
Above, Tammy Conrad Wickens.
