GCC's 2019 Spring Visits calendar is full of options to explore

Press release:

From soon-to-be high school graduates to first-time adult college students; military veterans to full-time employees; local residents to international prospects; computer geeks to the digitally challenged; and career enthusiasts of every persuasion -- Genesee Community College will have its doors open this spring welcoming potential new students of all ages, backgrounds and academic interests. In total, GCC has 15 different events on its Spring Visits calendar, which is a notable record of its own.

"Genesee Community College, especially with our new facilities and success coaches at the main campus in Batavia, really is the number one value in educational opportunity in Western New York!" said Shelitha Williams, Ph.D., vice president for Student and Enrollment Services.

"I've worked in other institutions and traveled extensively, and I'm proud to make this claim. This spring, we hope anyone who has even the remotest thought of a college education or is seeking a new focus in life will come see us!"

The 2019 Spring Visits GCC calendar includes the following events at the Batavia Campus:

Major Exploration Days:

Friday, March 8 - Business, Science and Technology

Friday, March 22 - Law, Criminal Justice and Human Services

Friday, March 29 - Health and Physical Education

Friday, May 3 - Creative Arts, Education and Liberal Arts

The Major Exploration Days all begin at 8:45 a.m. with registration and a continental breakfast before hearing presentations by Admissions, Financial Aid and Student Activities. Guests will then have a campus tour including the new Richard C. Call Arena and the Student Success Center.

From there they will meet the faculty, current students and success coaches related to their academic major.

Finally, those interested can tour College Village seeing the newest housing opportunity, namely the renovation of Birch Hall into the "communal" living facility featuring single bedrooms surrounding the large, centrally located and shared kitchen and bathrooms.

Spring Open House -- Saturday, April 6, 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. -- This is GCC's Spring 2019 "signature" event providing prospective students and their families the chance to gain broad insight about GCC's robust services for student success. Presentations or interactive conversations with Admissions, Financial Aid, Career and Transfer Services, Student Success Center, Athletics, Student Activities and College Village will be among the many opportunities. Full campus tours will be provided, and to commence the Open House, GCC's theater majors will perform excerpts from "ENCOUNTERS" and "The Lamp is the Moon," two of GCC's performing arts events this spring.

Campus Tours and Group Information Sessions

Thursday, Feb. 28, 12:30 - 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16, 12:30 - 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 18, 12:30 - 2 p.m.

In just 90 minutes, visitors will hear the highlights of GCC's many programs and services, as well as the enrollment process. They can also enjoy a one-hour walking tour with a College Village option for those interested in living on campus.

Targeted Academic Information Sessions

For those pursuing a career in healthcare, attending a specific information session is often a mandatory step in the application process. For this reason, different healthcare divisions are offering their own Info Sessions as outlined below:

Physical Therapist Assistant in the PTA Lab in room A208

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Monday, May 6, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Nursing - Non-LPNs Only in the Med Tech Building -- second floor

Monday, March 18, 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22, 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Advanced Placement (LPN to RN) Only in the Med Tech Building -- second floor

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 4 - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26, 9 - 11 a.m.

Thursday, April 11, 1 - 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8, 9 - 11 a.m.

Monday, June 10, 4 - 6 p.m.

Veterinary Technology in T119A

Thursday, Feb. 28, 12:45 - 2 p.m.

Register online for any of GCC's Spring Visits here. For more information about any of the Spring Visit events, contact GCC's Admissions Office at 585-345-6800, toll free at 1-866-CALL-GCC or email [email protected]. For online, door-to-door driving directions click here.

To tour GCC remotely, click here for a 360 degree virtual online campus tour!