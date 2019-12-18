GCC's BEST Center partners with Eli Fish Brewing Company to offer Beer Brewing class

Press release:

The BEST Center at Genesee Community College and Eli Fish Brewing Company excitedly announce a new course being offered in Batavia called "Beer Brewing -- Beyond the Basics"!

The course is scheduled on six consecutive Tuesday evenings between March 3 and April 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is limited to just 20 participants .

The program consists of four nights in the classroom on GCC's Batavia Campus, a fifth night touring the Eli Fish Brewing Company located in Downtown Batavia, and on sixth, final night the group will brew their own "class beer."

What better way to enjoy the final stretch of a WNY winter than learning to brew beer? The six-week course is a perfect gift-giving opportunity -- just in time for the holidays!

There are now more than 1.1 million people in the United States brewing their own beer at home, and approximately 265,000 are located in the Northeast. Clearly it is a gift that will keep on giving! Think of it as Happy Hour education!

Beer Brewing -- Beyond the Basics costs $259 per participant and includes all books and materials. Participants must be 21 years of age. Registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 24.

Beer Brewing -- Beyond the Basics is open to any home brewer looking to start or improve his or her process. It also will interest entrepreneurs thinking of starting up a brewery, or simply beer enthusiasts who want to expand their knowledge base, meet other enthusiasts while becoming familiar with Batavia's iconic new brewery located at 109 Main St.

To purchase a gift certificate or reserve a seat, stop by GCC's BEST Center at One College Road, Batavia, NY 14020, or call 585-345-6868. You can also email BEST Center Program Director Alexandria Misiti directly at [email protected].

Additional BEST Center courses are also available. Check them out online at www.genesee.edu/best or www.bestcenter.org.