GCC's first CSTEP STEM Conference & Exhibitor's Fair was a success, planning now for next year

Submitted photo and press release:

Last week, the Collegiate Science Technology Entry Program (CSTEP) at Genesee Community College held a free STEM Conference and Exhibitor's Fair bringing together local businesses, faculty, current GCC students and community members in the name of science technology.

In addition to local STEM businesses at the Exhibitor's Fair, GCC faculty and students from the Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Math, and health-related fields hosted informational tables to teach guests about their programs of study and career and learning opportunities in their respective fields.

The educational components and professional realms of STEM industries collaborated for the Exhibitor's Fair to promote the targeted industries, discuss career/employment opportunities and provide insight on the changing trends in the STEM workforce.

Conference attendees were able to attend specialized workshops on topics such as: Computer Aided Drafting and Design: Mapmaking; Scratch Combo - Computer Programming for Gaming Simulation; Making STEM a Reality and more!

"We are excited about the success of our first CSTEP Exhibitor's Fair," said Jamie Schultz, project coordinator for CSTEP at Genesee Community College "and really looking forward to working with our students and partners for next year's event."

With the success of this year's event barely behind the committee, plans are already underway at GCC for the 2020 CSTEP STEM Conference and Exhibitor's Fair.