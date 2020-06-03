GCC's Virtual Commencement on Saturday will feature six local high school students

Press release:

As Genesee Community College puts the final touches on its Virtual Commencement Ceremony scheduled to be launched this Saturday, June 6, at 1 p.m., there is a group of six students from Genesee County high schools who deserve special mention.

They will be completing their GCC degree requirements concurrently with their high school diplomas or New York State Equivalents.

A half dozen GC graduates participated in the third annual cohort of the College's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Enrichment Program through GCC's Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) Office.

The STEM Enrichment program began in 2012 allowing the students to start their college studies as early as the seventh grade. In addition to their traditional schoolwork, they enrolled in college level coursework each year taking advantage of many academic opportunities and successfully completing all of the rigorous challenges of an associate degree.

These high achieving individuals are:

Student Last Name / First Name / GCC Degree Received / Hometown

Caballero, Siomara -- AS Liberal Arts & Sciences: Natural Science -- Byron-Bergen

Kesler, Erik -- AS Liberal Arts & Sciences: General Studies -- Batavia

Lin, Andrew -- AS Liberal Arts & Sciences: Natural Science -- Batavia

Luker, Nathaniel -- AS Liberal Arts & Sciences: Natural Science -- Alexander

Reimer, Morgan -- AS Liberal Arts & Sciences: Natural Science -- Batavia

Taggart, Madeline -- AS Liberal Arts & Sciences: Natural Science -- Batavia

"Once again this year, we are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our STEM program students who have worked hard to earn GCC degrees along with their high school diplomas or the New York State Equivalent, in the case of our homeschooled students," said Ed Levinstein, associate dean of GCC's ACE program.

"I commend their hard work and dedication to their studies, as well as the excellent contributions they make to GCC's classes and college community."

Officials at Genesee Community College invite all friends and family to enjoy the College's first-ever Virtual Commencement Ceremony, which was filmed and produced over the last several weeks under social distancing mandates.

The ceremony will be published online. It features: