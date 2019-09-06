GCEDC approves incentives for Graham Manufacturing and Provident Batavia

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) approved incentives for two projects and accepted an application for incentives at its Thursday, Sept. 5, board meeting.

Graham Manufacturing will invest $2.03 million across multiple projects at its City of Batavia campus which will include an expansion of the company’s welding school, repurposing an existing 4,000-square-foot structure and construction of a new 8,875-square-foot warehouse.

The project would start this fall and be in operation by the end of the first quarter of 2020. The project also will contribute to the Batavia Pathway to Prosperity (BP2) Program. The company will receive sales, mortgage and property tax exemptions of approximately $210,000.

Provident Batavia LLC received approval for incentives to construct a 13,000-square-foot addition to an existing office, warehouse, and distribution facility leased to SCP Pools. The $1.194 million project will retain 15 jobs in the Town of Batavia.

This project is estimated to produce a state and regional economic impact of $594,122 and $61,516 in property taxes over 10 years. Total incentives are approximately $156,312.

Finally, the GCEDC Board accepted an application for incentives from Six Flags Darien Lake LLC for a new $1.575 million 60-foot-tall water ride at the Hurricane Harbor water park in the Town of Darien. If approved, Six Flags would receive sales tax incentives of approximately $126,000. The project will help retain 380 jobs at one of the county’s largest sales tax revenue generators.