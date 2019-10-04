GCEDC Board approves incentives for Six Flags Darien Lake and Le Roy's Wright Associates

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors approved incentives of approximately $126,000 for Six Flags Darien Lake LLC at its Oct. 3 meeting.

The company is proposing to build Wahoo Wave, a new $1.575 million 60-foot-tall water ride at the Hurricane Harbor water park, which is set to open in 2020.

The project will help retain 380 jobs at one of the county’s largest sales tax revenue generators. For every $1 of public benefits, this project is creating $4.70 of economic benefit to the local, regional, and state economy.

The GCEDC board also approved an accepting an application from Wright Associates for a $8.9 million capital project that would include the purchase of an existing 139,000-square-foot building on Wright Avenue in Le Roy. In addition to the land acquisition purchase, Wright Associates will invest $2 million to extensively renovate the building and $2 million to purchase new equipment.

Renovations to the property would include the installation of a new roof, updating the electrical system, improvements to drainage system, repairing and repaving the driveway and parking lot, installation of fiber optic cable, updates to HVAC systems, installation of a fire and security system, installation of spray foam in exterior walls and steel siding, and others.

Wright Associates is seeking approximately $823,000 in mortgage, sales and property taxes. For every $1 of public benefits, the project would create $2.39 of economic benefit to the Genesee County economy.