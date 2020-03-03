GCEDC Board to consider applications for solar projects in Batavia and Pembroke

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider final resolutions for five community solar projects at the GCEDC’s board meeting Thursday, March 5.

Borrego Solar is investing approximately $22 million across the five projects, which would generate 22 megawatts* of energy for residential and commercial subscribers. The five projects are estimated to generate $2,092,503 in future revenues to the municipalities and schools where the projects are located.

In the Town of Batavia, Borrego Solar has submitted applications for assistance for three solar farms that would be located at 5230 Batavia-Stafford Townline Road (Elba Central School District), 3104 W. Main Street Road (Pembroke Central School District) and 3232 W. Main Street Road (Pembroke Central School District).

If approved, the proposed PILOTs** for the three Town of Batavia projects are estimated to generate $390,041 in revenues to Genesee County, $433,033 in revenues to the Pembroke schools, $318,292 in revenues to the Elba schools over 15 years.

In the Town of Pembroke, Borrego Solar has submitted applications for assistance for two solar farms that would be located at 241 Knapp Road East (Akron Central School District) and 241 Knapp Road West (also Akron Central School District).

If approved, the proposed PILOTs for the two Town of Pembroke projects are estimated to generate $364,711 in revenues to Genesee County and $586,427 in revenues to the Akron Central Schools.

The GCEDC board’s considerations folllows public hearings on Feb. 28 in Pembroke and March 2 in Batavia.

*One megawatt is equivalent to 1 million watts of electricity.

**PILOT is the acronym for Payment In Lieu Of Taxes.