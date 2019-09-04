GCEDC Board to consider approving incentives for three projects on Thursday

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider approving incentives for two projects, and consider accepting an application for another project, at its Thursday, Sept. 5, board meeting.

Graham Manufacturing plans to invest $2.03 million across multiple projects at its City of Batavia campus, including expanding the company’s welding school, repurposing an existing 4,000-square-foot structure and construction of a new 8,875-square-foot warehouse.

The company is seeking sales, mortgage and property tax exemptions of approximately $210,000.

Provident Batavia LLC is seeking incentives to construct a 13,000-square-foot addition to an existing office, warehouse, and distribution facility leased to SCP Pools in the Town of Batavia. The $1.194 million project would retain 15 jobs in the Town of Batavia and create opportunities for future growth of the company.

Total incentives are approximately $156,312.

Finally, Six Flags Darien Lake LLC is seeking sales tax incentives of approximately $126,000 for a new $1.575 million 60-foot-tall water ride at the Hurricane Harbor water park in the Town of Darien. The project will help retain 380 jobs at one of the county’s largest sales tax revenue generators.

Thursday's GCEDC Board meeting will take place at its offices at 99 MedTech Drive in Batavia at 4 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.