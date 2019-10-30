GCEDC Board to consider approving tax incentives for two projects, and accepting application for a third

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider approving incentives for two capital investment projects in the Town of Le Roy and an application for incentives for a project in the City of Batavia at the board’s Oct. 31st meeting tomorrow.

Wright Associates is requesting incentives for a proposed $9.5 million capital project that would include the purchase of an existing 139,000-square-foot building on Wright Avenue in Le Roy. The beverage distribution company based in Rochester in seeking approximately $854,452 in mortgage, sales and property taxes. (Previously, Wright's project was estimated to cost $8.9 million, but additional costs in the final application pushed the projected total to $9.5 million.)

The project would create 125 new full-time jobs in Genesee County.

Wendt Propane Gas Service is requesting incentives in order to build a new 9,600-square-foot facility at the corner of Route 19 and North Road in the Town of Le Roy. The company will be expanding its propane service to local residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. The company is seeking approximately $120,000 in mortgage, sales and property taxes.

The project would create four new jobs.

The GCEDC board also will consider accepting an application for incentives from Fraser-Branche Property LLC, which is seeking to purchase and renovate the YWCA building on North Street in the City of Batavia.

The company will renovate approximately 67 percent of the 13,000-square-foot facility and is proposing to lease back the remainder of the facility to the YWCA and two other existing tenants.

The total project capital investment is $1.4 million. Fraser-Branche Property LLC is seeking approximately $105,000 in mortgage, sales and property taxes. The project will be part of the Batavia Pathway to Prosperity (BP2) program.

The GCEDC Board meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at its offices at 99 MedTech Drive in Batavia. The meeting is open to the public.