GCEDC Board to consider PILOT reassignment for Upstate Niagara, and GAIN loan for NY Craft Malt

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider reassigning the terms of previously approved PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) agreements for Upstate Niagara Cooperative, which recently finalized the purchase of the former Alpina Foods manufacturing facility in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park.

The PILOT agreements would provide local taxing jurisdictions with $378,010 in revenues over the life of the PILOT. Upstate Niagara Cooperative plans to invest $22 million in the facility to meet the company’s operational needs.

The GCEDC Board also will consider a request by New York Craft Malt for a $82,000 loan from the Growing the Agricultural Industry Now! (GAIN) fund. The GAIN loan would be part of a $206,968 investment for the purchase of new equipment and building improvements at the company’s facility at 8164 Bank Street Road in the Town of Batavia. The project would create two new jobs.

The GCEDC Board meeting will take place at its offices at 99 MedTech Drive in Batavia at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. The meeting is open to the public.