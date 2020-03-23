GCEDC meetings to be held via conference call due to COVID-19

Public Notice

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and resulting Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings, and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, the Open Meetings Law is suspended to limit potential transmission and exposure to the virus.

Therefore, the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) announced the following schedule for various committee and board meetings that will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting .

Please note the following times:

GCEDC STAMP Committee Meeting – March 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Genesee County Funding Corporation Board Meeting (GCFC) – March 25 at 1 p.m.

GCEDC Audit and Finance Committee Meeting – March 26 at 3 p.m.

Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation (GGLDC) Audit and Finance Committee – March 26 at 3 p.m. (immediately following the GCEDC Audit and Finance Committee meeting)

Genesee County Economic Development Center – March 26 at 4 p.m.

GGLDC Board meeting – March 26 at 4 p.m. (immediately following GCEDC Board meeting)

The public also may view the various committee and board meetings by a link available on the GCEDC website here. Also, minutes of the meetings will transcribed and posted on the website.