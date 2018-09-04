GCEDC to consider incentives for two capital projects at its board meeting Thursday

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider accepting applications for incentives for two capital projects at the agency’s Sept. 6th board meeting.

Amada Tool in the City of Batavia is seeking incentives for an $8.8 million capital investment to increase the company’s manufacturing facility by approximately 19,000 square feet. The project would create 17 new jobs and retain 68 current jobs.

The proposed investment includes $2.3 million in construction costs and $6.5 million in new equipment. Amada Tool is seeking property and sales tax exemptions of approximately $266,000.

Six Flags Darien Lake LLC is seeking approximately $166,000 in sales tax exemption to build a new $2.150 million ride that is scheduled to open in 2019. Six Flags Darien Lake LLC is one of the largest sales tax revenue generator in Genesee County and one of the region’s most popular tourism destinations.

The board meeting begins at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. It will be held at the GCEDC, 99 MedTech Drive in Batavia.