Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 4, 2018 - 4:18pm

GCEDC to consider incentives for two capital projects at its board meeting Thursday

posted by Billie Owens in news, GCEDC, business, Darien, batavia, Amada Tool, Six Flags Darien Lake.

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider accepting applications for incentives for two capital projects at the agency’s Sept. 6th board meeting.

Amada Tool in the City of Batavia is seeking incentives for an $8.8 million capital investment to increase the company’s manufacturing facility by approximately 19,000 square feet. The project would create 17 new jobs and retain 68 current jobs.

The proposed investment includes $2.3 million in construction costs and $6.5 million in new equipment. Amada Tool is seeking property and sales tax exemptions of approximately $266,000.

Six Flags Darien Lake LLC is seeking approximately $166,000 in sales tax exemption to build a new $2.150 million ride that is scheduled to open in 2019. Six Flags Darien Lake LLC is one of the largest sales tax revenue generator in Genesee County and one of the region’s most popular tourism destinations.

The board meeting begins at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. It will be held at the GCEDC, 99 MedTech Drive in Batavia.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button