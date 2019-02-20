Genesee County 4-H announces new cooking workshops, first series is on breakfast

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is excited to announce a NEW 4-H Cooking Workshop Series!

The first series will be learning how to cook Breakfast Foods and will be four weeks long.

4-H Breakfast Foods Cooking Series Dates:

Saturday, March 2 nd, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, March 9 th, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, March 16 th, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, March 23rd, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The series is open to youth ages 9 and up. Youths need to enroll in the 4-H program to participate. All classes will be held at the Cooperative Extension building located at 420 E. Main St., Batavia, NY.

Space is limited! To register please contact Brandie at the 4-H Office for more information. Call 585-343-3040 or email [email protected]