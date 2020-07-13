Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction will be held online July 29-30

Press release:

The 2020 Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction will be held online. The sale will feature high quality meat animal projects raised by local Genesee County 4-H youth.

This year’s sale features approximately 40 meat chicken pairs, 14 goats, 14 lambs, one dairy steer, 14 beef steers and 37 hogs. Meat chickens will be sold as a pair of processed chickens while all other animals will be sold live, by the pound.

The 4-H Market Animal Auction will be hosted by William Kent Inc. on www.williamkentinc.com Wednesday, July 29th through Thursday, July 30th. The sale begins to close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30th.

Lots will be open for bidding for the duration of the sale.

The Genesee County 4-H Program would like to thank the Genesee County Agricultural Society and William Kent Inc. for their help and willingness to make this year’s auction happen.

For more information regarding this year’s 4-H Market Animal Auction, please contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 101.