​Genesee County 4-H members complete tractor safety and machinery operation certification

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Genesee County 4-H Program announced that 13 local youths completed their National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Certification on Saturday, Aug. 22nd.

The NSTMOP Tractor Safety Certification allows youth age 14 and 15 years of age to legally operate farm equipment for hire.

The program includes training on farm safety, tractor safety, tractor operation and other related topics. After completing the training course, youth are required to pass a written knowledge test and driving test to receive the certification.

Completion of this year’s program was delayed due to public gathering restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The program was able to safely resume in August to allow participants to complete their certification.

The Genesee County 4-H Tractor Safety Program is made possible by the generosity of 4-H Volunteer Instructors and several local tractor and machinery dealerships. The program is typically held January through March.

For information about the 2021 Tractor Safety Program or about joining the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.

Enrollment forms are also available online here.

Editor's Note: We tried but were unsuccessful in getting the names of those who were certified.