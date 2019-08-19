Genesee County 4-H members earn ribbons at the 2019 State Fair Dog Show

Photo from the 2019 State Fair Dog Show, from left: Corinne Rhoads, Essie, Eva Rhoads, Madison Harrington, Dexter.

Submitted photo and press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who participated in the 4-H Dog Show at the New York State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Representing Genesee County 4-H were: Madison Harrington and her dog Dexter; Eva Rhoads and Essie; Eva Rhoads and Avery; and Riley Smith and Cash.

Madison and Dexter won Grand Champion Grooming and Handling A Senior. Eva and Essie won Reserve Grand Champion Grooming and Handling B Senior.

For more information about the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.