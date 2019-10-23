Genesee County Chamber of Commerce wins NYCCT Business/Industry Partnership Award

Press release:

Genesee Community College is delighted that the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce (GCCC) received the New York Community College Trustees' Business/Industry Partnership Award.

The award recognizes the many shared initiatives that have helped create a prosperous community and a great place to live, work, raise a family, own a business, and also draw in students from around the globe for higher education.

GCC nominated the Chamber of Commerce, citing the following examples of the winning partnership between the two organizations.

The BEST Center, GCC's workforce development division and the Chamber of Commerce have worked closely for decades. Consistently sharing news, information and opportunities have helped develop business leads and important networking events that build strong business relationships, as well as essential workforce training to encourage economic growth.

This past spring, the Chamber was instrumental in planning the College's first opportunity to host the NJCAA Men's Lacrosse National Championship game in the new Richard C. Call Arena, laying the groundwork for many other national events in the future.

The GCC Foundation is pleased and proud to have worked closely with the Chamber for years, including the establishment of the Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund in 1989. In addition, Tom Turnbull, president of the Chamber, has served on the Foundation's Board of Directors since 2006, including his current role as secretary.

The College has also served on Chamber committees to represent education-related topics and concerns.

Whether it's a long-term commitment such as a scholarship or board service, or a shorter-term opportunity such as a symposium, workshop, or fund and fund-raising gala, the partnership between GCC and Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has long been mutually beneficial. The relationship bolsters both organizations, and enables each to better serve our shared community.