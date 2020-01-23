Genesee County Democrats seek candidates for local elected offices
Press release:
If you are someone who is civic-minded, independent, ambitious, enjoy exploring creative solutions to problems, and want to make an impact in your community, we want to talk to you about running for local office.
If you are interested in getting involved politically in any capacity, please reach out to us at [email protected] or www.geneseedemocrats.net
The following local elected offices will be voted on this November.
-
Genesee County -- Sheriff, Treasurer, Family Court Judge, Coroner -- two positions
-
City of Batavia -- one City Council at Large -- unexpired term
-
Town of Alabama -- one Town Council -- unexpired term
-
Town of Alexander -- one Town Clerk -- unexpired term
-
Town of Batavia -- one Town Justice
-
Town of Bergen -- one Town Justice
-
Town of Byron -- one Town Justice
-
Town of Elba -- one Town Justice, one Town Council -- unexpired term
-
Town of Le Roy -- one Town Council -- unexpired term
-
Town of Oakfield -- Town Justice, one Town Supervisor -- unexpired term, 1 Town Council- unexpired term
-
Town of Pavilion -- Highway Superintendent -- unexpired term