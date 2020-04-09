Genesee County Legislature implores people to stay apart and think of others to halt spread of COVID-19

Press release:

April 9

Dear Fellow Resident,

Each day is changed from our normal routines. Most of us feel frustrated, a bit scared and a loss of control. However, we can control our reaction to COVID-19. Every Genesee County resident can take action to provide defense to the spread of COVID-19.

We are the first line of defense to Stop The Spread.

Please adhere to these Civic Responsibility Guidelines :

If you are sick – Stay Home . Call your primary doctor and follow their advice. Do not show up at the hospital unannounced. Healthcare staff is already working hard on those who are sick. Don’t add needless stress to our healthcare system. Think of others first .

Follow guidance from authorities – if you are told to stay 6 feet apart – Stay Apart.

. If you need essentials – Shop Solo! Don’t take your family on a shopping trip. You put others at risk, especially those working to ensure you have your essential items. Think of them first.

Use mail-order for prescriptions. Drug stores are offering many options to enable you to receive medications. Call and ask so you can Stay Safer At Home.

. Consider a grocery delivery service. They can deliver to your door. Be sure to wipe down items before bringing into your home. Recipe for solution: 1 gallon of water to 5-6 tablespoons of Clorox/bleach.

Face Covering is recommended when you go out in public. Stay 6 Feet Apart even with your face covered. Online tutorials on face coverings are available.

Face Covering is recommended when you go out in public. Stay 6 Feet Apart even with your face covered. Online tutorials on face coverings are available. All gatherings including holiday celebrations, such as Easter and Passover are cancelled by Executive order of NYS Governor. Stay Apart so we can be together again.

Children crave routine, stay in sync with daily bedtimes, meals schedules, dressing for the day and routines. It leads to calm for young children.

Stay in touch virtually- with family and friends. Take 5 minutes each day to talk with a family member or friend to check in with their needs. Offer to assist if you are able. Do not engage in group activity.

The Care & Crisis Hotline is available if you need to talk to someone – call (585) 283-5200 or Text 741741. We are here to listen.

Remember that we all want to be in control and these actions will give sense of control against COVID-19.

I ask you, along with my fellow elected community leaders, do this for others who must work in these difficult times. Those who provide you with food, medicine, healthcare; they want to go home, too.

Let’s all do our part now and for the next few weeks to stay apart so we can all be together again.

Together we are Genesee Strong,

Rochelle M. Stein, Chair, Genesee County Legislature

Town and Village of LeRoy

On behalf of the Genesee County Legislature