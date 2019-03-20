Genesee Promise Plus Summer Scholarship Program applications being accepted until June 21

Press release:

Since 2008, Genesee Community College has offered the Genesee Promise Plus (GPP) scholarships to help remove financial barriers to higher education for citizens in the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) counties.

Qualified individuals, from students in high school to adults who have never taken a college course before are encouraged to apply for up to two summer semester courses tuition-free at GCC!

"Summer is a perfect time for new GCC students or students in our Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) program to jump-start their college coursework," said Lindsay Gerhardt, assistant dean for Recruitment and Admissions. "The GPP program provides a wonderful opportunity for college-bound students to cost effectively earn up to eight transferrable credits.

"Courses can be prerequisites, general education courses or beginner courses in specific fields of study that give students a head start on a degree program."

GPP is available to GLOW region citizens who are high school juniors (rising seniors), graduating high school seniors or new adult college students who have never attended college before.

With more than 100 courses being offered this summer, in two summer sessions both online and at GCC's seven campus locations, there are ample opportunities for all eligible applicants in these categories:

High school juniors (rising seniors) and qualifying homeschool students are eligible for scholarship funding to take one course.

Graduating high school seniors are eligible for scholarship funding to take one or two courses

Adults who have never attended college are eligible for scholarship funding to take one course. This includes adults who have received a GED prior to May 1, 2019 or graduated from a GLOW area high school on or before December 2018. GCC will require a copy of high school transcripts.

GPP scholarship applications are being accepted until June 21 for the 2019 summer session.

The complete list of courses available this summer is available here. The wide array of different subjects includes Basic Math Skills to Statistics and Pre-Calculus, History to Healthy Living, Psychology to Sociology, Business to Biology, and unique courses including Females Roles in Film (CIN242) and Hiking, Walking and Backpacking (PED260), plus many others.

Applications, qualification criteria and additional information are available here.

All interested individuals are encouraged to contact the office of admissions at [email protected] or by calling (585) 345-6805 today!