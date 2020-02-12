GLOW Region Tech Wars to rage at GCC March 12 -- 'Lumber Labyrinth' is new this year

Submitted photo and press release:

The 13th GLOW Region Tech Wars will be held Thursday, March 12, at Genesee Community College's Batavia Campus. The annual Tech Wars brings middle and high school students from all 24 of the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) region's school districts together in teams to work collaboratively to demonstrate their technical expertise through innovative, mind-expanding competitions.

Each year, with a forward vision and new developments in technology, Tech Wars introduces new events. 2020 is no different. This year's competitors (students) have chosen from close to 30 available competitions to showcase -- and put to the test -- some basic and some extremely intricate and innovative technology. Regardless of the event, all of the students enjoy the opportunity to see their hard work come to fruition.

Tech Wars event details, rules and competition descriptions are available at techwarsgccny.org.

Tech Wars 2020 events brings back some favorites such as: Battlebot Soccer; the Regatta; Bridge; CO2 Cars; King of the Hill; Logo Design; Sculpture; Onsite CAD Drawing and Reverse Engineering CAD; Skimmer Cars; Sumo Bots; Tractor Pull and Trebuchet; and will introduce the all new, Lumber Labyrinth.

In addition to Lumber Labyrinth, Tech Wars 2020 also introduces Skimmer Cars and Technical Drawing for the middle schoolers as well as other legacy events such as Catapult; Paper Airplane; Rube Goldberg; and Sculpture. Back by popular demand for all participants is the Mystery Event, which allows students to use their creativity and skills in an on-demand, timed situation.

For the second year, Tech Wars also features STEAM Jam @ Tech Wars, an event held simultaneously for third- to fifth-grade students from GLOW region schools. More than 100 students will participate in various team building and mind-stimulating activities that foster skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM). As an educational precursor to a future in technology, STEAM Jam participants will have the opportunity to observe the fun and exciting Tech Wars 2020 competitions.

Educational support for Tech Wars and STEAM Jam comes from the dedication, state-of-the art facilities and quality instruction in the GLOW region schools. Teachers share ideas and explore new technology and developments through both a Regional STEAM Teachers' cohort and a Regional Tech Teachers' Cohort.

Focused on local economic development, the newly established Regional Tech Teachers' Cohort collaboratively cultivates relationships between the schools and local professionals to provide information sessions, field trips, school to work opportunities, and more to enhance student learning experiences. Through these experiences and relationships students begin to form goals and a vision for their own futures.

The efforts of programs like Tech Wars, STEAM Jam and the Cohorts are already making a difference with many thanks to community support. Tech Wars 2020 has been presented with a record number of sponsors Gold Sponsors: Liberty Pumps, Northeast Industrial Tech Inc., Turnbull Heating & Air Conditioning, Graham Corporation, Amada Tool America Inc., and Glow with Your Hands. Silver and Bronze Sponsors: LandPro Equipment, Oxbo International, Takeform, DWB Enterprises and the Varysburg Lions Club.

"The support of local businesses and organizations in this region is second to none," Ann Valento, ACE program specialist said. "Without these organizations and other generous local donors, Tech Wars would not be possible.

"Our local sponsors also serve as volunteers, judges, and spend their valuable time talking with students and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit. In addition, the businesses that participate in these events get an exclusive opportunity to meet and network with the future workforce in our community."

Tech Wars is also proudly sponsored and hosted by Genesee Community College and its ACE (Accelerated College Enrollment) program. The ACE team and the entire GCC community work diligently to provide a safe and appropriately-equipped environment to showcase the students' technological skills and creativity.

Tech Wars is among several dynamic programs giving students the opportunity to learn hands-on, often in business settings and with industry professionals. The ACE Program's Career Pathways is committed to helping students explore career options and make a smooth transition from high school to further education and/or a career.

For more information about the Career Pathways programs, please contact Ann Valento, Genesee Community College Career Pathways Specialist at 585-3430055, ext. 6316, or [email protected].