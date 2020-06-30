GLOW YMCA strives to serve community affected by COVID-19 in new ways

Press release:

GLOW YMCA: Serving our communities in new ways

Since 1889, the GLOW YMCA has served our community to meet changing needs. Today the needs are urgent, as COVID-19 and unavailability of community services affects families, seniors and individuals regionally and globally.

Our doors may be temporarily closed, but our mission work continues.

As our staff team has been working to address youth development, healthy living and social responsibility needs in our community, the Y has anticipated a greater need for financial assistance when we are able to reopen.

Last year, the GLOW YMCA gave $227,861 in financial assistance and we will continue to support families and individuals who have been out of work and have experienced a significant loss of income so they are able to receive our services.

CARING FOR COMMUNITY

Connecting with Seniors: YMCA staff have reached out to our members, making sure they have the resources they need. We are providing moments of connection for this vulnerable population, and combating the negative affects of social isolation.

Virtual Wellness Support: We are providing online wellness content to help people of all ages and abilities stay active from the safety of their homes. Staying active will be critical to emotional and physical health during a stressful time.

Community Resource: We will continue to answer the call from partners to serve as a resource for blood drives, food drives, volunteer support, and more.

CARING FOR KIDS

Emergency Child Care: As schools and child care centers closed, we transitioned our facilities to provide emergency child care for children of essential personnel so that they can focus on keeping our communities moving forward and safe.

Summer Camp: As we transition into summer camp, our program will help bridge the education gap along with giving the opportunity to explore nature, find new talents, try new activities, gain independence, and make lasting friendships and memories. And, of course, it’s fun too.

OPENING SAFER FOR ALL

Preparing for Reopening. Our facilities team is taking full advantage of a completely empty building to increase safety for when members can return, including reconfiguring equipment so people can workout at a safe distance.

At the Y, our mission is to develop the spiritual, mental and physical wellness of all people in an atmosphere of Christian Fellowship. We look forward to opening back up safely for the public but our teams will continue to work to serve our community.

WE ARE COMMUNITY STRONG