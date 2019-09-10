GO ART! awarded $20K grant from Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo

On Monday, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo announced awards totaling more than $500,000 to 28 Western New York nonprofit organizations through its 2019 Competitive Grants process.

The Genesee Orleans Regional Arts Council -- GO ART! -- was the sole Genesee County recipient of a grant from the foundation. GO ART! will receive $20,000.

Competitive grants will go to area nonprofits that support the Community Foundation’s four strategic community goals: