September 10, 2019 - 12:43pm
GO ART! awarded $20K grant from Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo
posted by Billie Owens in GO ART!, news, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.
On Monday, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo announced awards totaling more than $500,000 to 28 Western New York nonprofit organizations through its 2019 Competitive Grants process.
The Genesee Orleans Regional Arts Council -- GO ART! -- was the sole Genesee County recipient of a grant from the foundation. GO ART! will receive $20,000.
Competitive grants will go to area nonprofits that support the Community Foundation’s four strategic community goals:
- Improve educational achievement and workforce readiness for residents living in low-income households;
- Increase racial/ethnic equity;
- Protect and restore significant environmental resources and promote equitable access;
- Strengthen the region as a center for architecture, arts and culture.