January 12, 2019 - 1:21pm

GO ART!: Call for entries for annual juried art show, 2019 theme is 'Art of the Rural'

posted by Billie Owens in GO ART!, news, Announcements, juried art show.

GO ART! announces its third annual juried art show entitled "Art of the Rural." Entries will be accepted March 7 –  9No entries will be accepted after March 9.

Exhibit dates are March 14 -- May 4.

There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at GO ART!, located in the historic Seymour Place building at 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

This juried show is open to all artists. All works must be ORIGINAL and created by the submitting artist. Previous entries are not permitted. Any media is acceptable, no larger than 3' X 4'.

All entries must be accompanied by an entry form, and dropped off to GO ART! at Seymour Place.

Fees are due at drop off. GO ART! members may submit up to five works for $30; $5 for each additional work. Non-members may submit up three works for $30; $5 for each additional work.

A jury of selection will review all entries and will choose artwork to be displayed in the exhibit. Notification of the jury's decisions will be made March 12. All results will be sent via email unless otherwise requested. Please make sure to provide a valid email address to receive your jury results.

Cash prizes will be awarded and announced at the opening reception.

For questions please call585-343-9313 or email [email protected]

For application: visit  www.goart.org/juriedshow

