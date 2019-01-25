GO ART! Creative Arts Camp for first- through sixth-graders to be held next month

Press release:

The GO ART! Creative Arts Camp is an amazing opportunity for students in grade 1-6 to explore all things artistic. From fine art to performing arts, we will discover our inner artists together in a safe and welcoming atmosphere.

Students will have the opportunity to draw, paint, dance, sing, play, build and so much more.

Fine arts, performing arts, literary arts, culinary arts, design arts, tech arts -- experience it all!

Camp will be held at GO ART! in Downtown Batavia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, Feb. 18-22. Drop off for participants begins at 8:30 a.m.

Only 30 spots are available.

Fee is $135 for GO ART! members (or $125 each child for multiple family members).

Fee is $150 for nonmembers (or $140 each child for multiple family members).

All materials included; deadline to register is Feb. 14 . First come, first serve.

GO ART! is located in the historic Seymour Place building at 201 E. Main St.

For further information please contact GO ART! at 585-343-9313 or register online here.