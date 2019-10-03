GO ART! expands exploration of culinary arts with addition of Jeanne's Table

Press release:

Culinary art is an important medium in the arts and officials with the local nonprofit GO ART! are realizing its significance by expanding the scope of their collaborative efforts into multiple culinary programs at the Bank Street site.

A number of food-related programs have emerged at GO ART! as they offer new food and drink opportunities in the community.

The most recent addition is Jeanne’s Table, which will offer a prix fixe eight-course theme-based dining experience once a month. Local gastronome Jeanne Walton is in charge of this enterprise that is sure to delight diners.

Other culinary offerings at GO ART! include Afternoon Teas, which have been offered every month for the past year and can also be booked privately, and its first Farm to Table Dinner. Tavern 2.O.1 regularly schedules wine and craft beer events; it is open to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday –Saturday.

Use of the commercial kitchen has increased significantly with regularly scheduled cooking classes by Genesee Valley Education Partnership.

For more information, contact Valeria Antonetty, GO ART! Facilities and Operations coordinator, at 585-343-9313.