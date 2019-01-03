GO ART! offers new Culinary Classes starting next Thursday

GO ART!'s Culinary Classes are back!

Every second Thursday Chef Tracy Burgio will be leading culinary classes at the Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia. Classes start at 6 p.m. and generally last two hours.

Tavern 2.o.1 will be open!

Don't delay, register today. Classes have already begun to fill up. Only eight seats available per class!

Cost for EACH CLASS is $45 per person for GO ART! members and $50 per person for non-members.