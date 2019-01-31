GO ART! open for Jazz & Jam tonight as part of its Fifth Thursday series

GO ART! is open for Jazz & Jam tonight (Jan. 31) as part of its Fifth Thursdays series.

The Genesee Jazz Collective will be performing from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Then from 8 pm to 9 p.m. the Genesee Jazz Collective will host an open Jam Session.



Tavern 2.o.1 will be open and will be serving flights of jam sandwiches in honor of the Jam Session -- you get to choose from three fruit jams.

Come on in and break your cabin fever!

GO ART! is located at 201 E. Main St. in the historic Seymour Place building in Downtown Batavia.