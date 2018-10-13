GO ART! to dedicate Tavern 2.o.1 to The Batavia Club on Thursday

Press release:

The GO ART! Board of Directors and staff are excited to announce the dedication of Tavern 2.o.1 inside GO ART! at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18.

The public is invited to join them in celebrating the long lasting impact The Batavia Club has had on the organization. The men’s social club that resided at 201 E. Main St., Batavia, from 1887 to 2000. It generously sold the building, the only remaining example in Genesee County of a business establishment of the early 19th century, to GO ART! for $1.

To recognize their impact and the longstanding relationship between the two organizations, GO ART! is thrilled to be able to dedicate Tavern 2.o.1 to The Batavia Club complete with a plaque in honor of the club.

“We recognize all that the Batavia Club has done for the arts council and realize that without their generous donation, we may not be where we are today,” said Director Gregory Hallock.

GO ART! is also seeking help in connecting with any former members of The Batavia Club.

If you know of any former members of The Batavia Club, please contact the arts council by calling (585) 343-9313 or e-mail [email protected] so they can be personally invited to the event.

Also on Thursday, Oct. 18th, from 6-8 p.m. is the opening reception at GO ART! of two new exhibits: Artist Christopher McGee Rhythms of Nature and the Batavia Photography Club.